Protesters not influenced by convoy organizers, says Ottawa police officer

Acting Sgt. Jordan Blonde, who described himself as a “secondary” contact to Barber, confirmed as much when prompted with a question from defence lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who is representing Lich. Defence lawyers began their cross-examination of Blonde on Wednesday, and he told the court there were multiple groups and factions attending the demonstrations.

Lawyers say they will not be able to complete their cross-examination of Blonde and two other liaison officers until the judge makes a ruling on the admissibility of police documents. Justice Heather Perkins-McVey ordered access on Tuesday to unredacted documents, which the Crown and Ottawa Police Service argue are covered by solicitor-client privilege, to determine whether they should be admitted as evidence in the trial.

Barber and Lich face multiple charges, including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation in relation to the 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

