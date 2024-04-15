Protesters Cause Disruption at Global Container Terminals in Delta

Gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at Global Container Terminals at Delta port, in Delta , B.C., in 2023.Terminal operator GCT Canada says “illegal protesters’ actions are causing an unsafe situation” as truckers that try to access the Delta port facility are being held on the Roberts Bank causeway.

GCT spokesman Marko Dekovic says in a statement that the company is calling on police to take action and return Deltaport to normal operations, as the protest is “severely impacting” the terminal’s ability to operate. The Delta Police Department says its officers are at the scene “liaising” with protesters and are working to restore use of the roadway as soon as possible.

Protesters are calling the event “People’s Picket for Palestine,” and say in a statement the demonstration is co-ordinated with protests around the world aimed at blocking “major choke points in the economy” to cause “the most economic impact.” The B.C. protest contingent says more than 100 demonstrators are participating in the blockade, and video from the scene shows protesters waving Palestinian flags and chanting “victory is very near” while they disrupt traffic.

Global Container Terminals Delta Truckers Protest Disruption

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cocaine seized from container on ship docked at Halifax container terminalRCMP says drugs were on their way to Europe on a ship that was loaded in Los Angeles and travelled through the Panama Canal

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Global Market Scan: New challenges for global seaborne tradeCanada's construction news

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Severe Drought at Panama Canal Could Impact Global Supply Chains, S&P Global WarnsThe severe drought at the Panama Canal, which has led to daily crossing limitations, could have an impact on global supply chains, according to S&P Global. The canal has recently increased daily crossings, but the capacity pressures are starting to affect supply chains. While container ships have priority, other categories, especially bulk carriers, have been affected by transit restrictions.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Severe drought at Panama Canal could impact global supply chains, says S&P GlobalThe severe drought at the Panama Canal, which has led to daily crossing limitations, could have an impact on global supply chains during a period of high demand, according to S&P Global. While container ships have priority status, other categories, particularly bulk carriers, have been affected by transit restrictions.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

How Ben Cowan-Dewar built a global golf empire (and survived two global crises)Cowan-Dewar started with one golf course on Cape Breton Island—built during the financial crisis—and grew into a slate of courses around the world

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

B.C. e-bike company shares evidence on social media after brazen container theftDELTA, B.C. — Police in Delta, B.C., say they're investigating a theft of a shipping container that contained thousands of dollars worth of electric bicycles.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »