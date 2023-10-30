Protest held against no-fault evictions in St. John’s

A protest was held against no-fault evictions in St. John’s on Saturday.

They’re calling for an overhaul of tenancy legislation. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in Bangladesh opposition protestOne police officer was killed and over 100 people injured during an opposition party protest in Bangladesh. Supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) gathered in Dhaka, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a free and fair vote under a caretaker government. Clashes erupted as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets. The BNP has been calling for Hasina's resignation to allow elections scheduled in January to be held under a neutral caretaker government.

