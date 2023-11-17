Protecting British Columbia's Biodiversity: The Nature Trust's Conservation Efforts

It's no surprise to most that British Columbia is known for its rich biodiversity, and as such, is the most biologically diverse province in Canada. With this notable distinction, comes the tall order of protecting B.C.'s natural riches, the wild places and the countless species that inhabit them, which happens to be the highest number of any Canadian province or territory.

However, 43% of these species are on watch lists due to low or dwindling populations, and saving their habitat is the first step in protecting B.C.'s wildlife, fish and plants. Since 1971, The Nature Trust of British Columbia, the leading non-profit land conservation organization, has been protecting critical habitat in B.C. Driven by an exceptional group of professionals with a passion for conservation, The Nature Trust is dedicated to conserving B.C.'s biodiversity through securement, restoration, and management of ecologically significant lands. They have conserved over 180,000 acres of land in the most sensitive, rare and endangered ecosystems in the provinc

