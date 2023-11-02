Prosvetov makes 28 saves, Rantanen has goal and assist as Avalanche beat Blues

Colorado was coming off two straight shutout losses on the road and went 129 minutes, 24 seconds, without scoring before Colton got his second of the season at 8:53 of the first period. Rantanen made it 2-0 with 6:41 left in the first when he scored on the power play, his sixth goal of the season.Thomas made it 2-1 with 2:11 left in the second period, his second goal of the season, but the Avalanche put it away in the third.

The Avalanche got their 600th home win since relocating from Quebec in 1995. It was also the 900th home victory in franchise history.

