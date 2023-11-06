Prospects in Small Cap Stocks, Warren Buffett on Capitalism, Mega-Cap Names, and China's FDI Deficit

RBC Capital Markets Head of U.S. Equity Strategy Lori Calvasina discusses the prospects in small cap stocks and the general outlook in the bond market amid economic uncertainty. Warren Buffett explains why capitalism isn't working for young people today. A CIO argues that stocks eclipsed by mega-cap names could drive huge returns in the next decade.

China records its first-ever quarterly deficit in foreign direct investment (FDI), highlighting capital outflow pressure and Beijing's challenge in attracting overseas companies

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.