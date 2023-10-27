Prospect of war expanding to Lebanon has Cyprus preparing for more asylum seekers

Cyprus' rescue team helping migrants from a boat in the sea near the eastern coastal resort of Protaras, on the east side of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Aug. 21. Last weekend, 250 arrived on three boats. The previous weekend brought another two boats.balancing on an eight-metre vessel, the smugglers asked at gunpoint who would drive the boat the rest of the way.

Authorities, aid workers and security officials are bracing themselves for much larger numbers, nervous about the prospect of war breaking out in Lebanon and the refugee crisis that could bring to their shores.

Many are in need. In 2018, Caritas Cyprus had a few hundred on its roster of people to receive help. Now, it’s more than 16,000. It’s a concern that Cyprus has begun to raise internationally. Last week, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou spoke at the European Union Justice and Home Affairs Council, where he asked for a management plan to respond to a possible crisis. headtopics.com

The country’s government, meanwhile, has taken a fresh look at an existing plan on how to respond to a large influx of asylum seekers. If asylum camps grow too full, football pitches and army camps can be used to house arrivals. But, he said, Cyprus can only handle so much.

Cyprus has sought to whittle its number of asylum seekers, in part through speeding its review of applications and in part through a voluntary return program that offers free flights and cash to those who leave. Those numbers amount to roughly 7,500 who have left Cyprus so far this year, including deportations, Mr. Georgiades said. headtopics.com

