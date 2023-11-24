Prosecutors Seek to Close Case Against Italian and WHO Officials Over COVID-19 Response

Prosecutors ask to effectively close case against top Italian, WHO officials over COVID-19 response. Rome prosecutors asked a judge Thursday to effectively close an investigation into Italian and U.N. health officials over Italy's 2020 COVID-19 response without charges, on the grounds that no crimes were committed, a lawyer said.





