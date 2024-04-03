Proposed Changes to Development Plans for Willow St Site

Brought to the committee during their March 18 meeting, the proposal is a significant edit to the developer's original intentions with the site. Originally designed in 2020 to be a five-storey building with 52 units and 54 above-grade parking spaces. Rezoning was required before council could approve to enter into an agreement. The developer decided to hold off until the rezoning process had been completed. The application was pulled in November 2022.

Another development agreement was submitted for the property in 2022, proposing two three-storey buildings with 10 units each and 24 above-grade parking spaces. Council approved entering into a development agreement with the applicant in April 2023. The developers are now considering having just one building with 50 units, below-grade parking for 35 vehicles and 10 bicycles, and six at-grade parking spaces.The site for the four-storey development includes properties 125 to 135 Willow S

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Students without passing grades could participate in graduation under proposed changes to Ottawa school board policyA proposed change to the graduation ceremony policy of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would see the board switch to equity-based commencement ceremonies and allow for students without passing grades to participate.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Foundation changes could add $600K to proposed indoor turf facilityAs a result, city officials have asked to delay presenting a final report on the $38-million project until June 3. It was originally scheduled to be delivered to council on March 25.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Concerns over proposed changes to legal regulation in B.C.The legal community in British Columbia is concerned about the potential impact of a new law that aims to modernize the regulation of lawyers in the province. The proposed law would establish a single legal regulator for lawyers, notaries, and paralegals, with the goal of improving access to legal services and streamlining regulation. However, there are concerns about government overreach and the potential loss of the Law Society of BC, which currently sets professional standards and disciplines lawyers independently.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Changes to music programs among proposed budget options in Greater Victoria School DistrictSchool districts can’t run deficit budgets, and all 60 in B.C. are required to submit a balanced budget each year by June 30.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Two more towers up to 80 storeys tall, more rental housing could be coming to Burnaby’s BrentwoodThe city wants public feedback on proposed changes to the Brentwood Town Centre development plan.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Willow Smith Becomes Global Ambassador for Dior MakeupWillow Smith, known for her creative self-expression, has been appointed as the global ambassador for Dior Makeup. She joins fellow ambassador Anya Taylor-Joy in this new beauty venture.

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »