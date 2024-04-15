Property Owners Group Files Lawsuit Against BC and Victoria Over Short-Term Rentals Legislation

The petition to the Supreme Court was filed last week by the West Coast Association for Property Rights, also known as the Property Rights Association of BC .A big property owners group in British Columbia has officially filed suit against both the Province of British Columbia and the City of Victoria over the new short-term rentals legislation that's set to come into effect on May 1..
"We believe the provincial government has overstepped their legal authority in imposing legislation that negatively impacts licensed and lawfully operating businesses and property owners," said Orion Rodgers, President of the PRABC, in a public statement. "We have listened to the concerns from our affected members and other stakeholders and support them and their decision to bring legal action against this unjust Act.
In the lawsuit, the City of Victoria is also listed as a respondent because it is set to cancel what the PRABC describes as "lawfully-issued business licenses" — to comply with the legislation and its May 1 enactment date. The PRABC is seeking an injunction or court order prohibiting the City from doing this, at least until the current lawsuit is resolved.
Property Owners Lawsuit Short-Term Rentals Legislation British Columbia Victoria
