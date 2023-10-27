Property of the Week: A Timeless Home in Mount Royal

Built in 1983, this home features a mix of modern, antique and vintage elements that create a timeless appearance. The use of natural accents like wood trim, stone-clad fireplaces and whimsical, craftsman-style moulding in the kitchen sets the traditional feel. Antique-style furniture, touches of wallpaper and the dark, striking dining room offer a contrasting historic touch with modern appeal.

The main floor boasts a bright and open-concept living room with a wood-burning fireplace for the perfect social space. The living room connects to a casual dining nook and charming kitchen through doorless doorways. The oversized quartzite island adds to the charm and functionality.

Adjacent, a more formal dining room awaits. With its own fireplace and dark wall colours, it’s a great space to host formal dinners with friends or guests. The formal living room offers space for nights of musical fun with room for a grand piano and leads to the adjoining library/retreat. headtopics.com

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, including the primary, which boasts a spacious room with built-in features and a luxurious ensuite.

