Promising Young Woman: A Lavish and Audacious Film

The Oscar winner’s highly anticipated second film stars Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, and hits theatres on November 22. The movie—which follows outcast Oxford University student Oliver (Barry Keoghan) as he befriends the alluring and aristocratic Felix (Jacob Elordi), then spends a life-altering summer with Felix’s eccentric family at their Downton Abbey-esque country estate—is lavish, wicked and unabashedly audacious.

It’s the type of movie that will have you immediately chattering with friends as you walk out of a dim theatre because you don’t know how to feel, and it has already inspired a wide range of loud and divided reactions. Whether you love the film or hate it, you won’t be able to stop thinking about it. And British writer-director“Somebody said to me after a screening recently that she felt like I put my hand inside her and started rummaging around her organs,” Fennell says. “, that’s the kind of connection you want—and you can’t have that kind of connection with everyon





ElleCanada » / 🏆 27. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I Just Thought, 'Please, Not Again'': Young Woman Accepted To Oxford After Being HomelessThough she has endured exceptionally challenging situations, Chloe wouldn't change a thing.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

From Gaza to Eygpt, Canadian woman describes fleeing Israel-Hamas war with young kidsWhen Rana Nassrawi got to a hotel room in Cairo, nearly 24 hours after fleeing from Gaza with her two young children, she finally allowed herself to cry. The Mississauga, Ont.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

From Gaza to Eygpt, Canadian woman describes fleeing Israel-Hamas war with young kidsWhen Rana Nassrawi got to a hotel room in Cairo, nearly 24 hours after fleeing from Gaza with her two young children, she finally allowed herself to cry. The Mississauga, Ont.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

From Gaza to Eygpt, Canadian woman describes fleeing Israel-Hamas war with young kidsWhen Rana Nassrawi got to a hotel room in Cairo, nearly 24 hours after fleeing from Gaza with her two young children, she finally allowed herself to cry. The Mississauga, Ont.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

From Gaza to Eygpt, Canadian woman describes fleeing Israel-Hamas war with young kidsWhen Rana Nassrawi got to a hotel room in Cairo, nearly 24 hours after fleeing from Gaza with her two young children, she finally allowed herself to cry.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

From Gaza to Eygpt, Canadian woman describes fleeing Israel-Hamas war with young kidsWhen Rana Nassrawi got to a hotel room in Cairo, nearly 24 hours after fleeing from Gaza with her two young children, she finally allowed herself to cry. The Mississauga, Ont.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »