Professional Women's Hockey League Enters Home Stretch of Inaugural Season

The Professional Women's Hockey League enters the home stretch of its inaugural season Thursday when it resumes following the world championship break.Each of the six clubs has five games remaining in the regular season that concludes May 5 with Toronto hosting Ottawa. The playoffs start the week of May 6.

"Going into the playoffs for the first time, we've seen incredible hockey this year, but I think it's going to step up from here. We announced the trophy last week. Six weeks, it's going to be over quick, but it's exciting times.""I think quite honestly, it's been a blessing in disguise. Everybody talks about the PWHL. Nobody walks around saying 'NHL' around teams. We've been able to have a whole season where we've built the league brand.

YouTube pulled in 1.3 million unique views and over 27.8 million impressions over the first 37 games, or first half of the season, according to the PWHL. Los Angeles Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter is the PWHL's financial backer. The PWHL's board consists of Dodgers president Stan Kasten, minority owners Billie Jean King and Ilona Kloss and vice-president Royce Cohen.

"We have this mindset that we're not going to be afraid to make a mistake. And that comes from the top, from Stan and Billie and those people. It's OK to make a mistake and if we do, we'll fix it, but don't be afraid to make a mistake.

