Pro-Palestinian rally calls for federal action outside deputy prime minister’s office

Demonstrators gathered at four pro-Palestinian rallies in Toronto on Friday to show their support for people in the Gaza Strip as the Israel-Hamas war continues. One rally at Queen's Park drew more than 500 people on Friday afternoon. The other three were held outside the office of Deputy Premier Chrystia Freeland, at Toronto Metropolitan University and at the University of Toronto.

At Queen's Park, the demonstrators called on the Ontario government to reconsider a motion that passed 78-0 in the legislature on Thursday. The motion condemned Hamas and affirmed Israel's right to defend itself. All Progressive Conservative and Liberal MPPs voted in favour of the motion tabled on Monday, while the NDP abstained from the vot

