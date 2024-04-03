Private Money to Fund Elections Banned in Wisconsin After Voters Approve Constitutional Amendment

Private money to fund elections will be banned in Wisconsin after voters approved a constitutional amendment Tuesday put forward by Republicans in reaction to grants received in 2020 that were funded by donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Voters also approved a second question put on the ballot by the Republican-controlled Legislature that amends the constitution to say that only election officials can administer elections.

That's already state law, but putting it in the constitution makes it more difficult to repeal or change. The Wisconsin Republican Party hailed approval of the amendments. "Wisconsin has spoken and the message is clear: elections belong to voters, not out-of-state billionaires," said state GOP Chairman Brian Schimming in a statement.

