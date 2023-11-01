Privacy bill fails to address dangers of facial recognition technology: coalition

Facial recognition tools can allow an image of a person's face to be matched against a database of photos with the aim of identifying the individual. The letter is signed by representatives of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group, the Privacy and Access Council of Canada and several others.

"AI is neither artificial, nor is it intelligent, and its use is largely unregulated," Sharon Polsky of the Privacy and Access Council told a news conference Wednesday. The Liberals introduced privacy legislation last year to give Canadians more control over how their personal data is used by commercial entities. The bill would also impose fines for non-compliant organizations and introduce new rules for the use of artificial intelligence.

The letter says the privacy section of the bill must include special provisions for sensitive information and explicitly provide enhanced protection of biometric details, such as face data, fingerprints and vocal patterns, which can involve particular risks of racial and gender bias.

The government says the artificial intelligence elements of the bill are aimed at protecting Canadians by ensuring high-impact AI systems are developed and deployed in a way that identifies, assesses and lessens the risks of harm and bias.

The coalition is concerned the proposed legislation includes no definition of what qualifies as high-impact, leaving what they consider a crucial step to regulations. A definition of high-impact systems that includes facial recognition technology and other biometric identification tools must be included in the bill itself, the letter says.

