Princeton Student Sentenced To Jail After Storming Capitol On Jan. 6

This image of Larry Giberson, circled in annotation by the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting the arrest Giberson, shows him outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. 2021. Giberson has been sentenced to two months of incarceration for interfering with police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters.Prosecutors had recommended sentencing Giberson to 11 months behind bars.

Giberson faced a backlash on campus after his arrest. The Daily Princetonian published an opinion piece in which a student argued that the university should have withheld Giberson’s diploma.“Some of us actually made national news,” the student joked. “I guess you can say we’re taking the country by storm!”

Rioters clinging to baseless claims of election fraud disrupted the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory over Trump. More than 100 police officers were injured during the siege.

After retreating to the mouth of the tunnel, he encouraged other rioters to move forward. Later, he tried to start a chant of “Drag them out!” and cheered on other rioters,The FBI posted images of Giberson on social media to seek the public’s help in identifying him. Online sleuths also posted images of Giberson using the “#DragThemOut” hashtag.

