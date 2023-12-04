Prince William Named World's Sexiest Bald Man

Using polling data, a British marketing firm has named Prince William the world’s sexiest bald man for 2023. I slapped my newspaper down in disgust. “Dammit, silver medal again.” Really, I thought this was finally going to be my year. Disheartened, I decided to trundle down to Soap for Hope Canada, just to revive my spirits. This usually does the trick.

There’s something restorative about walking through the doors of the Victoria-based non-profit — or, at least, it’s uplifting as long as you focus on the goodness of what they’re doing, not the grimness of the problems being tackled. For example, on this day volunteers at the charity, tucked away in a nondescript little building on Vic West’s William Street, are preparing to assemble hygiene kits for aging Victorians. From one point of view, it’s a sad story, reflecting how rough life can be for many B.C. seniors, a quarter of whom live on less than $21,000 a year. “There was a 78 per cent increase in the use of food banks by B.C





timescolonist » / 🏆 15. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince William awards the Earthshot Prize to 5 winners and credits the finalists for giving hopeAn Indian maker of solar-powered dryers, a carbon-credit marketplace and groups that work to make electric car batteries cleaner, restore Andean forests and deter illegal fishing were awarded the Earthshot Prize at a ceremony in Singapore.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Prince William says deeper global cooperation can win the fight against illegal wildlife traffickingSINGAPORE (AP) — Britain's Prince William said Monday that seven countries — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Britain and the United States — have committed at a wildlife summit to deepen their intelligence-sharing and other c

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Prince William says deeper global cooperation can win the fight against illegal wildlife traffickingBritain's Prince William said Monday that seven countries -- Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Britain and the United States -- have committed at a wildlife summit to deepen their intelligence-sharing and other cooperation to combat money laundering by international gangs engaged in the illegal wildlife trade.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Battery Recycler Among Winners of Prince William's Earthshot PrizeFive companies tackling the environmental crisis will receive £1 million and other support.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awardsCelebrities joined Britain's Prince William to walk the 'green carpet' in Singapore on Tuesday for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where five winners ranging from solar-powered dryers to combat food waste to making electric car batteries cleaner were unveiled.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awardsCelebrities joined Britain's Prince William to walk the “green carpet” in Singapore on Tuesday for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where five winners ranging from solar-powered dryers to combat food waste to making electric car batteries cleaner were unveiled.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »