Prince Harry loses appeal over police protection removal

Prince Harry has lost his first attempt to appeal against the dismissal of his legal challenge over the British government’s decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain, a court spokesperson said on Monday.’ younger son, brought the action at London’s High Court after the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - decided in February 2020 he would not automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as RAVEC, had decided Harry would not receive the same level of protection. In February, the High Court ruled the decision was lawful and dismissed Harry’s case.

