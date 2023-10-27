Prince George Indigenous education worker gets provincial award

An Indigenous education worker in Prince George has been awarded with the 2023 premier’s award for excellence in education in the category of outstanding support-school community.

Darrin Huzar is an Indigenous education worker at Pinewood Elementary in School District 57 in Prince George. “My job entails brining culture into classrooms. I am also a bridge between Indigenous communities and the school itself,” said Huzar in a B.C. government award recipient profile video.

“When we talk about that and the kids learn that it totally empowers them. For First Nations teaching the most important thing are the children.” He is one of 34 education professionals from British Columbia to receive Premier's Awards for Excellence in Education. headtopics.com

Launched in 2018, the awards honour public, independent and First Nations school teachers, support staff, principals, vice-principals, as well as school and district leaders, who all go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students throughout the province.

The nomination period ran from April 14 until May 5, 2023. It was open to the public, as well as those working in the education sector. Nominations were received from throughout the province.Each recipient received a $2,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $1,000 contribution to their school for professional learning, and a commemorative trophy. headtopics.com

