Primary School Teacher Slams Privileged Mothers for Not Potty Training Kids

An annoyed primary school teacher slammed privileged mothers who expect pedagogues to change their kids’ diapers after failing to potty train them at home. She recalled how one of her pupils’ mother forgot to include a spare set of clothes and nappies for her six-year-old son. As the busy mom promptly left the school, affirming she would be back within an hour, the frustrated teacher ended up waiting 90 minutes for her return.

In the course of that lengthy wait, the little boy in question informed the educator he had wet himself. A primary school teacher expressed her frustration after she was forced to look after a six-year-old boy who had not learnt how to go to the loo: 'When I called to ask where they were (by this time, the poor boy had whispered to me that he’d wet himself), her response was depressingly, yet predictably, negative: ‘I don’t have time! He’s at school so it’s your problem now.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.