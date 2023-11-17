Price Disruptions and the Importance of Escalation Clauses in Construction Projects

Price disruptions resulting from the unpredictable availability of materials and labour have persisted beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, causing serious challenges for project partners., contractors rely on steady, predictable material and labour pricing in their bids. Sudden surges beyond the parties’ control can catch everyone off guard. Unlike COVID-19, not all can be characterized as force majeure.
“An escalation clause allows a contractor or supplier to impose price increases for certain labour and material during the term of the contract, thereby shifting the risk of the volatility in material price increases, from contractor to owner,” explains Brummer. One might think that project owners would not want a clause that places price escalation risks on them, and would prefer a guaranteed price instead. However, while the advantage of price escalation clauses for contractors might appear obvious, they can be quite useful to owners as well, particularly on long-term or renewable contracted project
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »
Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »
Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »