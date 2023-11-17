Price Disruptions and the Importance of Escalation Clauses in Construction Projects

Price disruptions resulting from the unpredictable availability of materials and labour have persisted beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, causing serious challenges for project partners., contractors rely on steady, predictable material and labour pricing in their bids. Sudden surges beyond the parties’ control can catch everyone off guard. Unlike COVID-19, not all can be characterized as force majeure.

“An escalation clause allows a contractor or supplier to impose price increases for certain labour and material during the term of the contract, thereby shifting the risk of the volatility in material price increases, from contractor to owner,” explains Brummer. One might think that project owners would not want a clause that places price escalation risks on them, and would prefer a guaranteed price instead. However, while the advantage of price escalation clauses for contractors might appear obvious, they can be quite useful to owners as well, particularly on long-term or renewable contracted project





🏆 16. DCN_Canada » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Price of Money Is Going Up, and It’s Not Only Because of the FedWhat’s the most important price in the global economy? The price of oil? The price of semiconductors? The price of a Big Mac? More important than any of these is the price of money. For more than three decades it was falling. Now it’s going up. Ask most people how the price of money is set, and they’ll say central banks.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Is Bitcoin on the cusp of a new uptrend?The price per Bitcoin's [BTC] price has rallied above its Warm Supply Realized Price, suggesting the start of a new uptrend.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Two O-Train disruptions affect Monday morning commuteCommuters were interrupted by two disruptions to LRT service Monday morning amid the first snowfall of the year.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Argentina fuel firms aim to normalize supply after disruptionsMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Oil Options Are Pricing In a Smaller Risk of Middle East EscalationOil options are tentatively pricing in a smaller risk of escalation in the Middle East as a result of the Gaza war.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »

Hamilton may be days away from transit disruptions depending on union voteTransit workers in Hamilton are likely to reject a final offer the city, which could precipitate a work stoppage as early as Wednesday.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 16. / 73,92 Read more »