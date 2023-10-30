Preventive cancer screenings save lives for those with Lynch Syndrome in N.L.

, a type of inherited cancer syndrome associated with a genetic predisposition to different cancer types such as stomach, ovarian, colorectal, small bowel, pancreatic, prostate, and brain cancer.When Bishop was seven, his father passed away from stomach and pancreatic cancer because of Lynch syndrome.

Bishop believes Lynch syndrome in his family dates back to the 1830s. He has a background in nursing and researched his family ancestry. "You can do something about it, advocate for your own wellness, and hopefully, the outcomes will be better."Bishop has been screened for different types of cancers since the early 1990s. Over the years, doctors have found precancerous conditions and cancer.

"The first surgeon I dealt with said, 'you know Derrick, there's a 98 per cent chance you're going to die from one of these cancers,'" said Bishop. "Knowing that you have this gene is extremely important. That's why I don't mind telling people about it or speaking out about it."Lynch syndrome doesn't have to be viewed as a death sentence, either. He still chooses to live every day. headtopics.com

"You can do something about it, advocate for your own wellness, and hopefully, the outcomes will be better."

Explore the Archives of Sault Ste. Marie Public LibraryDiscover the rich heritage of Sault Ste. Marie at the North Branch Library on Nov. 24. Get a glimpse of fascinating documents, photographs, and relics that shape the city's history. Free event, registration required. Read more ⮕

How to Find the Best Neighborhoods to Explore While on VacationHotel owner John Grossman tells why he always searches for the best coffee spots before he flies to a new destination, and why your next surf trip should be to Alaska. Read more ⮕

JPMorgan strategists advise opening a short in European banks, upgrade healthcareExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Canadian union Unifor begins strikes at all Stellantis facilitiesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Glencore cuts 2023 nickel production guidanceExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Marelli plant closure forewarns painful electric vehicle transitionExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕