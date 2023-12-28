Pressure on Harvard's Claudine Gay to Resign Sparks Conflict

Harvard's brand is taking a massive hit as conflicting reports emerge of pressure on Gay or the corporate Board to resign. It's hard to describe what a disaster the Claudine Gay situation is becoming for Harvard. There are competing interests, as I wrote about in It's important to Harvard that its brand survive Claudine Gay. It's important to America that it doesn't. But it's beyond that. Assuming the goal is to salvage Harvard's brand, there is no easy path.

Bill Ackman, who has called a lot of things right about what was happening at Harvard, last night unconfirmed reports that the Harvard Corporation has asked her to resign and she is refusing and threatening to sue: I have heard from a source that is reliable but a step or two removed from the situation that the @Harvard Corporation has asked President Gay to resign and she has refused. I can't 100% confirm the above is true, but if it is, I am sure the Board is concerned about what may emerge in legal discovery in the event of litigatio





