Pressure mounts on Trudeau as polls show Liberals trailing Conservatives

With poll after poll suggesting the Liberals are trailing the Conservatives by double-digit margins, pressure is ratcheting up on Justin Trudeau to reconsider his plans to lead the party in the next election, say some former senior Liberals, but others say time is on Trudeau’s side and there’s a pathway for the prime minister to get out of this slump in the coming months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference to announce affordability measures for Atlantic and rural Canadians on Oct. 26, 2023. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade “I’m not sure it reflects an orchestrated move, but certainly there’s more and more talk in the trenches that it is time for change,” a veteran Liberal told The Hill Times last week. Long-time Liberal strategists, insiders, and MPs said in interviews with The Hill Times that it appears Canadians may have tuned out Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) because, at a time when people are worried about the economy, jobs, cost of living, and housing, the government has been talking about climate change and social issue

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Poilievre's Conservatives maintain summer lead over Trudeau's Liberals: pollThe Conservatives have maintained their summer lead in the polls, according to fresh numbers from Leger. Among decided voters, Pierre Poilievre's party has the support of 39 per cent of respondents, which is 12 points ahead of the federal Liberals .

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

GLOBEPOLİTİCS: Justin Trudeau’s cabinet shuffle won’t affect Canadians’ views of Liberals: pollNanos poll shows, for almost 70 per cent of respondents, the cabinet shuffle has no impact on their willingness to vote Liberal, and almost 20 per cent are less likely to vote for the party

Source: globepolitics | Read more »

TORONTOSTAR: Justin Trudeau’s Liberals see lowest approval rating since they formed government, poll shows Trudeau ’s Liberals see their lowest approval rating since they formed government as Pierre Poilievre’s Tories maintain lead.

Source: TorontoStar | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: A strangely torpid summer for Justin Trudeau’s LiberalsIt’s a languid mood at a time when the governing Liberals ’ political prospects seem in trouble

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Are the Liberals trapped with Justin Trudeau, even if he falls?There is no reliable sign that anyone else in Liberal-land can cure what ails the party, even if Trudeau is doomed to lose

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBEBUSİNESS: Opinion: The Liberals are letting themselves become Pierre Poilievre’s punching bagWhy is Justin Trudeau ’s party ceding the political battleground to the Conservatives ?

Source: globebusiness | Read more »