Preserving Nanaimo's Historic Five Acre Farm: Balancing Parks, Housing, and Food Growing Potential

Posted: Oct. 29, 2023 4:42PMPushing wheelbarrows full of mulch to bed down gardens for the winter on Nanaimo’s historic Five Acre Farm on Friday reconnects Wayne Addison Morgan to his hardworking ancestors like nothing else can.

“It’s born in my blood. My grandpas worked in the coal mines shovelling coal for 10 cents an hour. Blasting, drilling,” said Morgan, a volunteer forSo the Nanaimo resident now volunteers faithfully every Friday on the Five Acre Farm that offers food, farming and school programs to the community. The plot is one of the very last of its kind, from when coal was king.

In the 1800’s, benevolent company manager Samuel Robins developed and sold “five acre farms” to his miners to help them be self-sufficient and ride out downturns in the industry. “Yeah, and it would have been a fully functioning farm for feast or famine for these workers,” said Nanaimo Foodshare’s Jennie Wharton. headtopics.com

The city purchased the farm to save it from development in 2019, and the five acres have remained rooted growing food and its wetlands protected. But in the midst of a housing crisis, Nanaimo is now considering the historic farm’s future, andto balance need for parks, housing and food growing potential.

"There's a two-acre option being developed, and the other two are one-acre options, and then there's no development at all as a fifth option," said Wharton."It's much better than an actual developer purchasing it and ruining the whole thing," she said.

But Jen Cody – who, with her late husband, originally helped save the farm – wants it to remain entirely protected.

