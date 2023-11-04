Preschool Mom Seeks Advice After Daughter's Toys Go Missing

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. Being a parent is hard work. Nobody is arguing otherwise. However, being a parent also entails an understanding that everyone else who has to deal with your kid has an equally difficult task. This is besides having to deal with the parent too.

So, when it comes to having an issue with someone else’s equally difficult job caring for your kid, you gotta ask yourself several questions before going on the offensive. Especially if these issues are over LEGOs and stickers that were brought to preschool and never again seen. Preschool teachers have to deal with more than just kids all day—it’s the parents too that can cause shenanigans. After having talked to the teacher, the principal, and her husband with zero results, the woman asked folks online for some perspective. A 3-year-old girl has been having issues with her daughter’s stuff getting lost in the preschool. Previously, it was jackets that some other kid simply went home with that took a week to return. This time, however, it was toys. The mom ended up having to forbid any toy-taking after two particular things went missing: a LEGO creation set and a sticker. Both times, the mom claims that the teacher was rude after being asked to go look for them

