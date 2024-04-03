Prepare for Smoky Summer: Wildfire Season Begins in Ontario

Last summer brought air quality alerts to the city. With Natural Resources Canada expecting another hot summer, more wildfires are likely on the way. Here's what you can do to prepare for smoky conditions.Last June, wildfire smoke lingered over Toronto for weeks, resulting in multiple air quality alerts. Wildfire conditions this summer could bring more of the same.

(Patrick Morrell/CBC News)It's officially wildfire season in Ontario, and with little snow this winter, it could be another smoky summer in Toronto. Last year was Canada's worst wildfire season on record. Around the country, fires blazed through the summer, communities were evacuated — including the capital city of the Northwest Territories — and a hazy blanket covered large parts of the country. In Toronto, air quality warnings were prevalent in June. Experts say Torontonians should expect more smoke this summer, as Ontario's fire season officially starts this wee

