Two of Canada's Prairie premiers say Ottawa's decision to exempt the carbon tax on heating oil fails to address affordability needs in Alberta and Saskatchewan.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday the carbon tax would be exempt for three years on home heating oil, a move that largely helps those in Atlantic provinces where it’s a main source for home heating.

“I am passionately committed to fighting climate change, reducing carbon emissions and seizing the economic opportunities that this brings,” she said.Story continues below advertisement She said she’s to introduce a motion in the legislature that calls on “federal actions” to be applied equally, regardless of where people live or how they heat their homes.The four Atlantic provinces started paying the federal carbon price in July, after provincial systems were deemed no longer strong enough to comply with federal standards.

The federal government also introduced a new clean fuel standard to offset emissions from gasoline and diesel. Both measures caused prices to spike. Regional members of Parliament have been lobbying Trudeau for months for relief, as costs mounted in their ridings and voters grew increasingly angry about it. headtopics.com

Trudeau denied the decision was about saving Liberal seats, but he did acknowledge it was something voters wanted.Alberta and Saskatchewan have long called on the government to scrap the carbon tax. Saskatchewan took Ottawa to court over the carbon tax in 2021 but lost its challenge when the Supreme Court deemed it was constitutional.Russia, China ‘consider themselves to be at war with the West’: defence chief

