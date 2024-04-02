Premier of Canada's Largest Province Warns Trudeau's Political Future Tied to Carbon Price

As the premier of Canada's largest province warned that Justin Trudeau's political future is tied to the fate of his consumer carbon price, the leader of the federal Conservatives urged the prime minister to convene an emergency meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts. Tuesday brought another day of attacks against the Liberals' carbon pricing policy, even as Trudeau sought to catch Canadians' attention by announcing billions in new spending for housing construction.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford minced no words in saying that the carbon price has to go — or Trudeau will. And Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre fired off his latest attack in a letter noting the $15-per-tonne increase to the consumer carbon price that kicked in on Monday. The scheduled increase added about 3.3 cents more to the carbon price per litre of gasoline. A 50-litre tank will now see a carbon surcharge of $8.80, about $1.65 more than befor

