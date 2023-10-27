Premier Eby condemns rise in hate crimes in B.C. stemming from Israeli-Hamas conflict

Eby says in a written statement that his office has heard"directly" about a number of acts of antisemitism, such as the vandalism of a rabbi's home and two Jewish women being threatened with violence after a rally.

He says there are also increased reports of hate incidents from Muslim organizations in the province, including an incident where two women were attacked in Vancouver. Eby says there is equally"no place for Islamophobia or anti-Palestinian hate" in B.C. as there is"no place for antisemitism or anti-Israeli hate."

More than 1,400 people have died in Israel since the deadly incursion by Hamas on Oct. 7, while authorities in Gaza say the death toll has passed 7,300 in the territory since the war began. Both Israeli and Palestinian supporters have held large-scale public rallies in British Columbia since the conflict started, with Vancouver police saying officers responded to more than 1,600 incidents last weekend — driven partially by nine protests in the city's downtown core. headtopics.com

