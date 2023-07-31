Premier David Eby to Decide on Tobacco Lawsuit Settlement

Within the next few months, Premier David Eby will likely be asked to make a decision that will affect the health of British Columbians for decades. Canada’s largest tobacco companies are expected to offer a greater share of their future revenues to settle the province’s long-standing lawsuit against them.

A thumbs-up by Eby to this deal would keep these deadly products on the market indefinitely and let tobacco manufacturers continue marketing their newer nicotine products that are addicting youth at an alarming rate across Canada.The premier has had years to prepare for this decision. As attorney-general, he was in charge of the lawsuit since early 2019 when the companies first asked for insolvency protection and closed-door negotiations to settle all the lawsuits they faced in Canada. Continued delays recently prompted an Ontario judge to direct a mediator to prepare a draft settlement. Because this will be done under the framework of insolvency law, this proposal will almost certainly aim to return the companies to profitability while providing payments to B.C





