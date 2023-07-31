Premier David Eby targets B.C. United and its leader Kevin Falcon at party convention

The New Democrats welcomed Premier David Eby to the stage at the party convention in Victoria on Saturday to the strains of Don’t Stop, the late 1970s hit by Fleetwood Mac. The choice was an in-joke by convention organizers. The song, with its “don’t stop thinking about tomorrow” refrain, is almost as old as the premier himself. It was used by Bill Clinton in his successful campaign for the U.S. presidency 30 years ago.

However, Eby says he hates the chart-topping mainstream rock band — a holdover grudge from his less-than-successful career as a member of a fringe alt/indie band before he entered public life. With self-mockery out of the way, he soon got to targeting a force he hates more than Fleetwood Mac: B.C. United and its leader Kevin Falcon. “Those who have profited from the housing crisis, the climate crisis and the toxic drug crisis, they’re not going to go quietly,” Eby said. “Our opponents are going to throw everything they can in our way to keep everything that they want.” On housing in particular, Eby accused the B.C





VancouverSun » / 🏆 27. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

B.C. eyes green hydrogen economy with cross-country partnershipPremier David Eby Tuesday signs partnership agreement with Newfoundland and Labrador premier

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 80. / 20,16 Read more »

MLA Adam Walker ousted from BC New Democratic Party, Premier David Eby saysVICTORIA — Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

MLA Adam Walker ousted from BC New Democratic Party, Premier David Eby saysVICTORIA — Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

MLA Adam Walker ousted from BC New Democratic Party, Premier David Eby saysVICTORIA — Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

MLA Adam Walker ousted from BC New Democratic Party, Premier David Eby saysVICTORIA — Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

MLA Adam Walker ousted from B.C. New Democratic Party, Premier David Eby saysThe statement from Eby’s office said Walker’s dismissal came about as the result of an internal investigation sparked by an unspecified human resources complaint.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 24. / 65,52 Read more »