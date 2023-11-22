Premier David Eby's Account of Precarious Lives in British Columbia

Premier David Eby's account of the precarious lives many British Columbians are living — delivered to the NDP's weekend convention in Victoria — amounts to a paradox. He noted emphatically the desperation many people feel. But he did so at a point where the NDP have been in power for more than six years. Of course, Eby also presented a long list of NDP accomplishments as well. Minimum wage hikes, paid sick leave, lower ICBC rates, cheaper child care and other measures.

But you'd think by now they would have made the overall picture a bit rosier than the one he painted. 'Middle-class families like the one I grew up in are barely hanging on. I hear it everywhere I go.' Addressing 700 delegates, he said: 'I know you hear it, too. People who have done everything right. They follow the rules and work hard, yet feel like they can't get ahead, even people making good salaries tell me they can't afford the life they thought they would be able to.' Eby said owning an affordable home is the foundation of building a good life, but for too many people it's not attainable





