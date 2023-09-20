Premier David Eby Announces New Baby and Pledges to Prioritize Families

Premier David Eby has a new tougher outlook on issues, a big new mandate as leader of the NDP — and a new baby on the way. His wife, Dr. Cailey Lynch, broke the family news (expected in June, their third) to 703 delegates while introducing Eby at the party’s convention in Victoria on Saturday. Eby followed up the personal news with pledges to keep people and families at the top of his agenda — “we’ve got your back” — and summed up his opponents’ strategies as “you’re on your own.

” He was speaking on the first anniversary of his swearing-in as premier, when he succeeded John Horgan by acclamation following the disqualification of his only opponent. After making major multiple changes to housing policy in the past month, Eby said: “I wake up every morning thinking about what we can do, what other steps we take to tackle the housing crisis…” He recalled his suburban childhood — when middle-class people bought decent homes, sent their kids to university, went on vacations and saved for the future. Now, he said, “middle-class families like the one I grew up in are barely hanging o





