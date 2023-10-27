Premier Andrew Furey to apologize to Inuit residential school survivors in Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Long-awaited apologies from Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier to residential school survivors and their family members in the province will take place next week.

Andrew Furey, will travel to Labrador and visit five Inuit communities and Happy Valley-Goose Bay between Nov. 1-3, delivering apologies in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and survivors. Innu Nation says departure from N.L. Premier's Indigenous Round Table should 'not come as a surprise'Nain, Jeremiah Sillett Community Centre, 10 a.m.

