Premarket: European stocks gain, investors focus on central bank meetings

European stock indexes opened slightly higher on Monday as investors focused on the outlook for interest rates ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings and economic data.

The earnings season also continues with Apple, Airbnb, McDonald’s, Moderna and Eli Lilly & Co among the many reporting this week. Results so far have been underwhelming, contributing to the S&P 500′s retreat into correction territory.

Stocks were subdued in the Asian session, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up just 0.1 per cent, having hit a one-year low last week. The market is looking for “confirmation of the peak rate policy by central banks and any indication that might lead to thinking that perhaps central banks will be in a position to cut by the middle of next year,” said Samy Chaar, chief economist at Lombard Odier. headtopics.com

Many analysts expect the central bank will lift its inflation forecast to 2 per cent, but are unsure whether it will finally abandon yield curve control in the face of market pressure on bonds. Yields are already at their highest since 2013 at 0.89 per cent.In the euro zone, government bond yields were lower, with the benchmark 10-year German yield down five basis points at 2.787 per cent .

Yields on 10-year Treasuries stood at 4.8602 per cent, having climbed about 28 basis points this month. Sentiment will be tested further this week when the U.S. Treasury announces its refunding plans, with more increases likely. headtopics.com

The U.S. dollar index was steady, at about 106.650, and the euro was down by less than 0.1 per cent at US$1.0556.Risk appetite was dulled to some extent by Israel’s push to surround Gaza’s main city in a self-declared “second phase” of a three-week war against Iranian-backed Hamas militants. But analysts said this was just one of a number of factors affecting sentiment.

