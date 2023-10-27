Power problems plague new Victoria rental building

“People are frustrated,” said Donald. People like Kassandra Lima who also lives in the building and has reached out to Pacifica numerous times, getting no answers.
“I called BC Hydro because you know, it’s a power outage and they told me that it was an internal building issue,” said Donald.CTV News reached out to Pacifica Housing for an interview. It said nobody was available, and issued a statement saying: "The Dalmatian has experienced four power outages in the past week, which originated following a BC Hydro-related outage. The electrical engineer for the project and the developer are actively investigating the matter.
“I sleep with a CPAP machine,” said Kerri Alexander-Royster, another tenant in the building. “It just means I have sleep apnea. I stop breathing when I go to sleep so I have to wear a mask that forces air so that I don’t die.”“The mask has not been blowing the air while I’m sleeping so I wake and I can’t go back to sleep without it,” she said.Lima says one of the building's elevators has been down for two days on top of the electrical issues. headtopics.com
