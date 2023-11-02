Power gets tiebreaking goal early in third period as Sabres beat Flyers

Flyers coach John Tortorella said there was no update on Hart’s condition. An update may not come on Thursday with the Flyers having a travel day before going to Buffalo for a game on Friday night. Ersson — who has struggled in three games now — would likely have to be the starter if Hart is out long term.
Most of the game was played in front of Luukkonen, who stabilized the attack after surrendering the Flyers’ two goals in the first period. The Flyers outshot Buffalo 40-15 on the night and 30-8 in the final two periods.
“We locked down defensively,” Luukkonen said. “Even thought they had a lot of shots, the defense was unreal in boxing out and blocking shots. It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win.” The young Flyers appeared frustrated by the lack of success with all of the offensive chances that were not being converted.
“After another slow start, I thought we played really well,” Tortorella said. “We gathered ourself, but we didn’t finish. They had 11 or 12 chances for a 60 minute game. But we can’t seem to get over the two (score) hole. We created 25 or 26 scoring chances, but we just have to stay with it.”Mittelstadt tied it at 3:38 for his third and Biro got his first to put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at the 10-minute mark. Hart left the game after that.
“Tage put it in a good spot and dropped it,” Power said. “I just walked in and shot it. It’s nice getting my first earlier than last year.” Thompson took advantage of a Philadelphia turnover to beat Errsson for his fifth with 6 1/2 minutes remaining and Biro had an empty-netter with 3:08 left to seal the win.
