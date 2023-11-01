Powell is not hawkish enough to worry the gold market as prices hold near-term support

Although the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged following its Wednesday monetary policy meeting, Chair Jerome Powell said that it is still unclear if the committee is done raising interest rates.

"Is monetary policy restrictive enough to bring inflation down to 2%? That is what we are asking ourselves," said Powell in his press conference following the monetary policy decision.Powell's confirmation of the Fed's tightening bias caused gold prices to briefly drop to a five-day low; however, the precious metal quickly recovered and continues to hold support above its 200-day moving average.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said that while the Fed remains hawkish, it's not hawkish enough to spook markets. "The Fed did not rule out a rate increase in the coming months, but swap contracts showed traders weren't convinced. The Fed tried to deliver a hawkish hold, but Wall Street is not believing additional tightening will happen this cycle," he said.

Moya noted that easing fears of Israel's war spreading beyond Gaza could be having a bigger impact on gold than the Fed's monetary policy. He added that lower-than-expected funding needs from the U.S. Treasury Department is also lowering the temperature in the gold market. Although the Federal Reserve will maintain a restrictive monetary policy for the foreseeable future, Powell said that risks of doing too much vs doing too little have become more balanced. However, he added that the committee remains focused on bringing inflation down to its 2% target.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KITCONEWSNOW: Futures dip ahead of Fed policy decision, more earnings on tapKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Stocks tiptoe higher before Fed, yen intervention alarms flareKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Fed poised to hold rates steady despite economy's bullish toneKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: US Treasury increases size of most of its debt auctionsKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Wall St rises ahead of Fed policy decisionKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Global fund managers sharpen bank scrutiny following crisis -surveyKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕