Powell Hints Fed Is Done With Hikes in Pivot Cheered by Markets

Futures were pricing in a roughly one-in-four chance of another rate hike by January, compared to around 40% the day before. “The Fed is not in a position to declare victory,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics. “That means that officials will keep the option of further tightening on the table, for now.”Still, Powell distanced himself Wednesday from the “dot plot” of quarterly interest-rate projections last updated after the FOMC’s previous meeting in September, saying it only represented officials’ individual views at a particular point of time.

The chair brushed aside concern over rising inflation expectations reflected in a recent University of Michigan survey – a survey he had previously cited in June 2022 as partial justification for a shift to outsize rate hikes.

Bad news keeps coming for Kyiv as problems far from the battlefield risk making things worse for Ukraine

