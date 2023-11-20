Post-fight Interview: Allen Reflects on Victory and Future Aspirations

Apart from almost getting caught in a calf slicer submission attempt from Craig in the first frame, Allen managed to put on a dominant showing against the Scot, battering and outgrappling his foe until he managed to secure the rear-naked choke 38 seconds into Round 3. Following his main event victory on Saturday, “All In” sat down for a post-fight press conference interview with the media to discuss his performance and future aspirations as a Top 10 competitor in the middleweight division.

On his performance against Craig at UFC Fight Night 232: “I'm pissed that I let him go under and try to go for that calf slicer. I didn't think he was gonna do it, so I didn't really focus too much on any of that. Lesson learned. I found my way out not even training that position but with muscle memory, I guess it is what it is. I got the win, so it is what it is. I think I did well outside of that one position. But it's a little stretched probably. I don't think it's anything major. I think I've had worse, but we'll go get it checked out and it doesn't matter either wa





