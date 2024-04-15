Possibility of Permanent Springtime Synthetic Ice Rink in Kingston

Marijo Cuerrier, executive director of the Kingston Downtown BIA, says there could be a possibility of having a more permanent springtime synthetic ice rink in the future.now up and running behind city hall, the City of Kingston is hoping it could make up for what has been a mildFor Downtown BIA’s executive director, Marijo Cuerrier, installing the rink at the square was the right call.“Springer Market Square is known for its skating rink high pedestrian counts.

“This past winter sparked it. We had the potential to have 20 weeks of ice skating at Springer Square. But this year we had 10,” she said.Carbon rebate payments going out to some Canadians. Here’s what to expect On its website, the Downtown BIA notes that synthetic ice can be used in all seasons. Cleaning or maintenance of the rink will be done using a specialized cleaner and a mop or squeegee, along with the occasional lubrication.Dentists hesitant to sign up for federal dental plan; seniors advised to look at all options

Kingston Synthetic Ice Rink Springtime Permanent Mild Winter

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Battersea, Ont. man picks up $12.5M lotto winThe winning $12.5-million ticket was purchased at Kingston Truck Stop on Highway 15 in Kingston.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Springtime Pasta DelightExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

How to get your garden ready for springtime in SaskatchewanPhilip Rispens immigrated from the Netherlands to Saskatchewan over 20 years ago, where his dad was a plant breeder. Ever since, he has been interested in plants and agriculture.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

27 Trendy Clothing Items That Happen To Be From AmazonShop springtime dresses, jumpsuits jeans and more.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Kingston Health Sciences Centre looks to ‘ramp up’ ranks of volunteersThe hospital says its volunteer ranks have dropped more than 50 per cent since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Increased residential traffic calming on the agenda for Kingston, Ont., councilTwo years after an accident that claimed a child's life the City of Kingston is set to consider increased residential and school zone traffic calming efforts at its next meeting.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »