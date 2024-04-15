Possibility of Permanent Springtime Synthetic Ice Rink in Kingston

Marijo Cuerrier, executive director of the Kingston Downtown BIA, says there could be a possibility of having a more permanent springtime synthetic ice rink in the future.now up and running behind city hall, the City of Kingston is hoping it could make up for what has been a mildFor Downtown BIA’s executive director, Marijo Cuerrier, installing the rink at the square was the right call.“Springer Market Square is known for its skating rink high pedestrian counts.
“This past winter sparked it. We had the potential to have 20 weeks of ice skating at Springer Square. But this year we had 10,” she said.Carbon rebate payments going out to some Canadians. Here’s what to expect On its website, the Downtown BIA notes that synthetic ice can be used in all seasons. Cleaning or maintenance of the rink will be done using a specialized cleaner and a mop or squeegee, along with the occasional lubrication.Dentists hesitant to sign up for federal dental plan; seniors advised to look at all options
Kingston Synthetic Ice Rink Springtime Permanent Mild Winter
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »