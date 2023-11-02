Port Moody baker's creepy concoctions win big on the Food Network

Hollie Fraser, who owns Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby, is the champion of the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punk Rock Pastries (@punkrockpastries)In her rise to the top from the initial pool of 12 bakers, Fraser — who’s originally from Australia and lives in Port Moody — had to survive weekly challenges to create demonic deserts using proscribed ingredients or specific instructions.

For Monday’s first round the last three competitors couldn’t use flour but had to incorporate black sesame seeds, black seaweed or black pepper. Fraser’s winning concoction was comprised of a black peppercorn buttercream cookie set in a no-bake cheesecake coffin with a bloody cherry centre.She then had five hours to bake and decorate a fun house while her two opponents created a two-headed monster and a hall of lost souls.Fraser said she’ll use the $25,000 first prize to bring her father from Australia so they can bake together.

It’s not the first time Fraser’s macabre munchies have been in the spotlight since she opened her bakery on Hastings Street in 2019. That same year, she won another Food Network show, Big Bake Halloween, and last year she took some heat from the City of Burnaby after a complaint about her “genitalia cookies.”

Fraser was asked to post a disclaimer on the door of her bakery cautioning anyone under the age of 16 not to enter.“But that’s the aim of the game.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Colchester Food Bank holding a 'Food Fight' to encourage donations for holiday seasonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Colchester Food Bank holding a 'Food Fight' to encourage donations for holiday seasonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Abegweit First Nation shatters records with 12 truckloads of food donated to Charlottetown food bankExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Abegweit First Nation shatters records with 12 truckloads of food donated to Charlottetown food bankExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

DCN_CANADA: New focus on occupational disease supplements injury lens: CPO Moody - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news

Source: DCN_Canada | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: Israel Attacks Hamas Gunmen in Gaza's Tunnel NetworkIsrael's forces target Hamas gunmen in the vast tunnel network beneath Gaza, despite calls for a ceasefire to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕