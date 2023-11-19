Pope Francis Welcomes Transgender Catholics in Italy

Pope Francis' gesture of welcome for transgender Catholics has had a strong impact in Torvaianica, Italy. A community of trans women in the town has found support and hope through their relationship with the pontiff. They now attend Francis' Wednesday general audiences and receive assistance such as medicine and cash. During the pandemic, they were even bussed to the Vatican for vaccinations.

Recently, they joined other poor and homeless people as guests of the Pope for lunch to mark World Day of the Poor





🏆 23. CP24 » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Francis concludes monthlong meeting on future of Catholic ChurchPope Francis' monthlong meeting on the future of the Catholic Church concludes with voting on a final document on the role of women and church's response to the needs of the faithful. Expectations for major changes are tempered, but the gathering has generated expectations.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Pope Francis concludes monthlong meeting on future of Catholic ChurchPope Francis' monthlong meeting on the future of the Catholic Church concludes with voting on a final document on the role of women and church's response to the needs of the faithful. Expectations have been tempered for any major changes, but the process of involving bishops and listening to ordinary Catholics has generated expectations.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Pope Francis concludes monthlong meeting on future of Catholic ChurchPope Francis' monthlong meeting on the future of the Catholic Church concludes with voting on a final document on the role of women and church's response to the needs of the faithful. Expectations have been tempered for any major changes, but the process of involving bishops and listening to ordinary Catholics has generated expectations.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Pope Francis Wraps Up Monthlong Meeting on Future of Catholic ChurchPope Francis concludes a monthlong meeting on the future of the Catholic Church, focusing on the role of women and addressing the needs of the faithful today.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Pope Francis Calls for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas WarPope Francis urges an end to the war between Israel and Hamas, calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Pope Francis Calls for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas WarPope Francis urges an end to the war between Israel and Hamas, calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »