Polygon zkEVM's TVL Exceeds $100 Million Mark with Over 100,000 Depositors

Polygon zkEVM's Total Value Locked (TVL) recently crossed $100 million with more than 100,000 depositors. Despite its growth, zkEVM still lags behind its competitors.

Polygon zkEVM's TVL recently exceeded the $100 million mark with more than 100,000 depositors. Though its stats grew, zkEVM was still behind its competitors. zkEVM has had a remarkable journey since its launch during the concluding days of Q1 2023. Though there have been quite a few roadblocks, the rollup has shown consistent growth over the past months. Maintaining its growth spree, the rollup also recently announced that it hit a new milestone in the DeFi space.

While we compliment the rollup's new achievement, it's also important to have a look at how it is faring against its top competitors. Polygon Daily, a popular X (formerly known as Twitter) handle that gives updates related to the blockchain's ecosystem, recently posted a tweet highlighting zkEVM's latest achievement. As per the tweet, the Total Value Locked (TVL) on Polygon zkEVM crossed the $100 million mark with more than 100,000 depositors. It was interesting to note that more than 50% of the total zkEVM wallets were new wallets, reflecting an increase in the rollup's popularit

