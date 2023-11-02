Politics This Morning: Right into the danger zone

In the news Senator PERCY DOWNE, a former chief of staff to prime minister JEAN CHRÉTIEN, spoke to ABBAS RANA about Prime Minister Trudeau’s future as Liberal Party leader. You can read that story here. What’s the cabinet up to? Immigration Minister MARC MILLER is in Toronto today. He’s scheduled to speak about his newly released immigration plan at an event organized by the C.D. Howe Institute, then take questions from the media shortly afterwards.

