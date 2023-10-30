Politics This Morning: Joly to deliver foreign policy speech as Israel commences ground invasion of Gaza

Good Monday morning, Foreign Affairs Minister MÉLANIE JOLY will lay out a larger vision of Canadian diplomacy when she speaks today at a lunch event in Toronto hosted by the Economic Club of Canada. The United Nations passed a resolution on Friday calling for an immediate “humanitarian truce” and a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Canada abstained and the United States and Israel voted against, citing the absence of language condemning Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

Her chief financial officer, MICHEL TREMBLAY, will take over in an interim capacity while the government looks for a long-term successor. The Crown corporation is doing a lot of the heavy lifting on the government’s housing plans now that the Liberals have realized voters care about housing costs. It’s not clear yet how Bowers’ departure will affect those plans.