Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of executing a “panicked flip flop” with this week’s move to increase the rural rebate on carbon pricing and exempt home heating oil from the levy.

“Justin Trudeau is not worried about the cost of living; he’s worried about the cost of votes,” Poilievre told a Friday news conference in St. John’s. “That’s what caused his panicked flip flop.”will also pilot a new rebate program in Atlantic Canada that will entirely cover the costs for lower-income households to switch to heat pumps.

Poilievre said Friday that Trudeau’s decline in the polls and Conservative rallies calling for the elimination of carbon pricing“This is not about environmental science, it’s about political science,” he said. headtopics.com

Poilievre is in St. John's for a Friday rally in the city's downtown core. On Thursday, he held a rally in the Nova Scotia community of Windsor.

The cost to Canadians of protecting the Prime Minister and his family shot up over the last two fiscal years to its highest level in two decades, an analysis by CBC News reveals. Storyafter an internal memo from the public broadcaster asked its journalists to refrain from using the term “terrorist” to describe Hamas in their coverage.Bank of Canada governor at the Commons –to the Hurly Burly podcast on the 20th anniversary of forming government in 2003. headtopics.com

