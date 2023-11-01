Politics Briefing: Conservatives push for expanding carbon price exemptions with debate, vote in House

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre announced the move at a speech to his caucus this morning. The motion was placed on the House Notice Paper, with the vote expected to take place Monday, he said. The motion is non-binding. Mr. Poilievre’s office said it will be debated in the House tomorrow ahead of the Monday vote.

The move will put more pressure on the minority Liberal government and the fourth-place NDP, who support the Liberals in the House. The vast majority of Liberal and NDP MPs last year voted against a similar Conservative motion to exempt the carbon fees on all forms of home-heating fuel.

, but told MPs they had simply passed on documents provided by their subcontractor, GCStrategies, and didn't know about the errors.

– Chrystia Freeland delivered remarks at Ottawa’s Sustainable Finance Forum. She also attended the weekly national caucus meeting and held private meetings. with Michael Parse, Ontario’s Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, made an announcement in Toronto on the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in Ontario.in Montreal, delivered a speech to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations luncheon on Canadian diplomacy, and then participated in a discussion with Frédéric Ménard, director of the University of Montreal political science department.

